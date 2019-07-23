Two dogs seized in the Town of Canisteo

CANISTEO — A Hornell woman has been charged following an animal cruelty investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the euthanization of a dog.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday reported arrest of Angela D. Dixon, 44, of Adsit Street, Hornell.

On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip reporting two dogs abandoned in a residence on State Route 36 in the Town of Canisteo. Deputies investigated and located two dogs that were malnourished and in need of immediate medical attention. Both dogs were seized and turned over to Dog Control Officer (DCO), Gary Hadsell, and immediately taken to Canisteo Veterinarian Hospital for medical care.

Due to the extent of medical issues, one dog was unfortunately and necessarily euthanized. The other dog was able to be adopted out after medical treatment and clearance. It is alleged that Dixon was the person responsible for the care of the dogs.

Dixon was charged with one count of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance, in violation of Article 27, Section 353, of the New York State Agricultural and Markets Law, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sheriff Allard thanked DCO Gary Hadsell and the Canisteo Veterinarian Hospital for their assistance in this investigation.

If any member of the public is aware of an incident of animal cruelty that needs to be investigated they are asked to contact 911 and make a report for immediate law enforcement response.

Remember, it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent animal abuse in Steuben County, stated the Sheriff's Office.