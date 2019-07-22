Man had been arrested June 3 for similar crimes

ALFRED — An Alfred man is facing burglary, trespass and petit larceny charges once again after being arrested by the Alfred Police Department for the second time in less than two months.

Mbamba Tambajang, a 22-year-old native of the West African nation of The Gambia, was apprehended Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. after fleeing police.

Alfred Police said a subject on South Main Street reported that a person had entered his house. Officer Kurt Amidon responded and found the subject across the street from the house that he allegedly entered. When confronted by Officer Amidon, the subject fled into a wooded area near the Alfred Montessori School.

Alfred State University Police, NYS Troopers, Canisteo Police K9 and Andover Police responded to assist Officer Amidon. Mbamba Tambajang was located by the K9 and fled a second time. Mbamba Tambajang was then taken into custody after he was immobilized by taser deployment.

At that time, Mbamba Tambajang was found to be in possession of a set of house and car keys that he had taken from the Alfred Montessori School.

Tambajang is facing a slew of charges, including third-degree burglary (Class D Felony), Criminal Trespass (Class A Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of Burglary tools (Class A Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Class A Misdemeanor) and Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor).

Tambajang appeared in Alfred Village Court and was remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Tambajang was arrested on June 3 for similar crimes. The charges stemmed from three incidents of unlawful entry, two taking place on Thursday, May 23 and another on Thursday, May 31, where Tambajang allegedly broke into homes intending to steal items within. Taken from the homes was a pair of Gucci slippers, two watches, a pair of JBL brand speakers, a roll of toilet paper, and a bottle of Sunny Delight brand citrus drink from the refrigerator of one of the locations.

Tambajang surrendered peacefully in that incident after Police visited his apartment during the investigation and discovered stolen items in plain sight. Tambajang had been remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond following that arrest.

Tambajang had previously been identified as a criminal justice and corrections major at Alfred State College.

A link to the previous arrest is here — https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/news/20190605/alleged-tp-thief-apprehended