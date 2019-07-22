LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of a Steuben County resident on felony charges after a traffic stop.

On July 20, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputy Michael Phillips was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on Adams Road in the Town of Livonia for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas E. O’Neil, 33, of Wayland.

The Deputy Sheriff suspected that O’Neil was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, O’Neil was taken into custody for DWI. The Deputy Sheriff also found during his investigation that O’Neil was allegedly in possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, a marijuana concentrate) wax.

O’Neil was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where Deputy Korey Gillen from the Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer test revealed that O’Neil had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08%. O’Neil was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The DWI charge was a felony as O’Neil had two previous DWI related convictions within the past 10 years.

O’Neil was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was advised that O’Neil should be held without the chance of bail due to having multiple previous felony convictions.

O’Neil was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Livonia Judge Margaret Linsner. The Judge did remand O’Neil to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail.