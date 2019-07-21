ANGELICA — Concerned Citizens of Allegany County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at 22 W. Main St., Angelica.

All members and interested parties are invited to attend. RSVP at contactusccac@gmail.com or phone 585-466-4474 so seating may be arranged.

After reports from officers and standing committees, the group will discuss developments related to the proposed AlleCatt wind project, the proposed Moraine solar farm, and the proposed Hakes landfill expansion in Steuben County. The group will also receive an update on the proposed Northern Access pipeline and the April 2020 commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the “Bump the Dump” fight.

CCAC is a 501c3 environmental advocacy group that fights against pollution, focusing primarily on ending the expansion of infrastructure related to fracking, and halting the disposal of hazardous and radioactive gas field wastes in Allegany and Steuben county landfills. It meets monthly in Angelica and welcomes interested parties to join the effort to raise awareness and protect clean water, soil, and air. Learn more at www.ccallegany.org, email contactusccac@gmail.com or call/text 585-466-4474.