The Yates Concert Series continues the concerts on the Courthouse lawn with the Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters Wednesday, July 24. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Special sponsors of this performance are the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Longs’ Cards & Books.

Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters are a unique blend of old and new. Four musicians create a sound best described in the title of one of their originals… Jump, Jazz, Boogie-Woogie, Ragtime, and Swing. The Lipker Sisters bring back memories of the Andrews Sisters with the attitude of today’s Puppini Sisters, at the same time making it their own. Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters have fast become one of the most popular acts in the Finger Lakes.

This concert is free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket as this will be an outdoor performance. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the neighboring Baptist Church. PYTCo, the Penn Yan Theater Company, will provide refreshments for sale at the concert during intermission. The Baptist Church sells hamburgers and hotdogs before the performance begins. A children’s play area is available from 6 to 7 p.m. at the rear of the courtyard. A goodwill offering will be collected during the intermission.

Next week’s concert will feature Mr. Mustard, a classic Beatles band.