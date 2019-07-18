ST. BONAVENTURE — Head coach Mark Schmidt has announced the addition of assistant coach Tray Woodall to the St. Bonaventure men's basketball coaching staff.

A star player during his collegiate days at Pitt, Woodall joins the Bonnies after spending the past two years on the coaching staff at Robert Morris. Woodall earned a promotion to assistant coach for the 2018-19 season after spending the previous year as director of basketball operations. Last year, Woodall helped the Colonials finish with an 18-17 overall record including an 11-7 mark in the Northeast Conference and a first round victory in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT).

A native of Paterson, N.J., by way of the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, N.Y., Woodall previously spent the 2016-17 campaign as an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In his first year coaching, Woodall helped guide the Crimson Hawks to an overall record of 28-4 (.875), including a mark of 21-1 (.955) in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference while IUP advanced to the second round of the 2017 NCAA Division II Tournament.

"We're excited to welcome Tray into our program," Schmidt said. "He is a tremendous addition to our staff. The numbers he put up as a player with Pitt speak for themselves and since his transition to coaching, he has been key to successful programs both at Robert Morris and IUP. He is a rising star in the coaching ranks and we couldn't be happier to have him with us. He's going to make a great impact on our players immediately."

A 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a minor in communications, Woodall had a professional career that saw him play in Turkey, Greece and Kosovo as well as Mexico.

While at Pitt, Woodall appeared in 139 career games including 75 starts as the Panthers' point guard. He produced averages of 8.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Woodall concluded his career with totals of 1,108 points, 580 assists and 116 steals. He is one of seven players in program history to eclipse career totals of 1,000 points and 500 assists.

Woodall replaces Dwayne Lee on the St. Bonaventure staff. Lee accepted a position on the coaching staff at Quinnipiac.