44th annual event packed with activities

Today

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northern Lights Candle Sale at Northern Lights Plaza

9:30 a.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, Wellsville Country Club

10:30 a.m., Baby Play Date David A Howe Library

4 p.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake, Wellsville Country Club

7 p.m., Music on the Lawn: Terry Buchwald as Elvis, sponsored by Great Wellsville Balloon Rally

Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northern Lights Candle Sale at Northern Lights Plaza

10 a.m., Fitness Class: Pilates Under the Sun, David A. Howe Library

10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, David A. Howe Library

4:30 p.m., Friday Movie: Shazam, David A. Howe Library

6 p.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park

6–10 p.m., Music Entertainment by DJ “Jazzy Jeff” at Island Park

9:30 p.m., Afterglow Balloons at Island Park

Saturday

6 a.m., Mass Balloon Launch

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Main Street Festival

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Library open special hours, Book Sale, David A. Howe Library

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Farmer’s Market, David A. Howe Library

11 a.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library

12 p.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Live Music by 23 Skidoo near Sugardaddy’s on Main Street

12 p.m., Fashion Show, Trend Addictions

1 p.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library

6 p.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park

6–10 p.m., Musical Entertainment by DJ Jeff Wilson at Island Park

9:45 p.m., Fireworks Display at Island Park

Sunday

6 a.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park