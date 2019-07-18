44th annual event packed with activities
Today
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northern Lights Candle Sale at Northern Lights Plaza
9:30 a.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, Wellsville Country Club
10:30 a.m., Baby Play Date David A Howe Library
4 p.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake, Wellsville Country Club
7 p.m., Music on the Lawn: Terry Buchwald as Elvis, sponsored by Great Wellsville Balloon Rally
Friday
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northern Lights Candle Sale at Northern Lights Plaza
10 a.m., Fitness Class: Pilates Under the Sun, David A. Howe Library
10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, David A. Howe Library
4:30 p.m., Friday Movie: Shazam, David A. Howe Library
6 p.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park
6–10 p.m., Music Entertainment by DJ “Jazzy Jeff” at Island Park
9:30 p.m., Afterglow Balloons at Island Park
Saturday
6 a.m., Mass Balloon Launch
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Main Street Festival
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Library open special hours, Book Sale, David A. Howe Library
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Farmer’s Market, David A. Howe Library
11 a.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library
12 p.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Live Music by 23 Skidoo near Sugardaddy’s on Main Street
12 p.m., Fashion Show, Trend Addictions
1 p.m., Library Tour, David A. Howe Library
6 p.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park
6–10 p.m., Musical Entertainment by DJ Jeff Wilson at Island Park
9:45 p.m., Fireworks Display at Island Park
Sunday
6 a.m., Mass Balloon Launch at Island Park