BELMONT — Ahead of an appearance at the Allegany County Fair Saturday evening, Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano has been endorsed by the executive committee of the Allegany County Democratic Committee.

Mitrano will run for New York’s 23rd Congressional District in 2020.

“Our Congressional district is large and diverse,” said committee member Michael McCormick. “Tracy Mitrano brings talent, insight, forward thinking, acceptance and blue-collar values of strength and determination to this race. We believe she will represent every single citizen in this beautiful part of our great country.”

Mitrano narrowly won a crowded Democratic primary in 2018 before being defeated by incumbent Tom Reed (R-Corning) last November.

“I am deeply grateful for the endorsement of the Allegany County Democratic Committee,” Mitrano says “This committee is almost unique in the 23rd District for getting the Democratic vote out even in off-year elections, for its enthusiasm for politics that work for the people and for its support for Democratic candidates. I very much look forward to working with them again this year to help local and state candidates, and in our march to success in 2020.”

Mitrano has also picked up endorsements from the Schuyler, Steuben and Yates County Democratic committees and the Chautauqua County Democratic Executive Committee.

Mitrano and Democratic state Senate candidate Austin Morgan will visit the Allegany County Fairgrounds to meet with voters Saturday from 5-8 p.m.