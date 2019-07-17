Danny's Law named for Staten Island youth who took own life after bullying

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers, including Rep. Tom Reed, have introduced legislation called Danny’s Law to address bullying in schools.

The bill, filed as H.R. 3659, would direct the president to establish an “Anti-Bullying Roundtable,” a commission tasked with studying bullying in elementary and secondary schools in the United States. The Roundtable will be established to consult with state and local educational agencies regarding policies on bullying, stakeholder education, and instances of student violence and self-harm as a result of bullying.

The legislation is named for 13-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick of Staten Island, who took his own life in August 2016 as a direct result of bullying at school, the lawmakers said. Fitzpatrick’s family has became outspoken anti-bullying advocates. They family established a foundation — Danny's Angel Network Nurturing Youth (D.A.N.N.Y.) Inc. — which seeks to raise awareness and end bullying in schools.

“It is important to ensure our kids grow up free from the secret burdens of bullying,” said Reed, a Republican from Corning. “Keeping them safe from harassment, bullying and other forms of intimidation is a top priority in our district and across the country.”

Co-sponsors include representatives Max Rose (D-N.Y.), Peter King (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.).

“We are proud to work together to end this age-old problem that has spread to so many new forms with the growth of technology in our day to day lives,” Reed added.

In the previous Congress, similar legislation was introduced by former-congressman Dan Donovan.

The Roundtable will produce both a best practices report and a final report, the sponsors said.

According to the legislation, the best practices report would identify and recommend best practices concerning bullying in elementary and secondary schools in the United States. This report is to be submitted to Congress no later than 270 days after the Roundtable is formed.

The final report would detail the findings and conclusions of the Roundtable and recommend legislative and/or administrative actions to be taken. This report is to be submitted to Congress no later than one year after the Roundtable is formed.

The Roundtable is to be composed of 13 members, including one chairperson, appointed by the president for the duration of the Roundtable. The members, who would serve without pay, are to be stakeholders, such as teachers, parents of school children, and guidance counselors.

“The impact of bullying is too severe to ignore,” King said. “We should do all that we can to ensure that parents and teachers have all the necessary tools to face this difficult situation.”