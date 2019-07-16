AVON — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of three Rochester residents on felony drug related charges after a traffic stop.

On July 14, at approximately 9:50 pm, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate Initiative when he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 in the Town of Avon for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Jordan M. Decramer. A records check revealed that Decramer’s driver’s license had been suspended a total of seven times. The Deputy Sheriff also suspected that the occupants of the vehicle were involved with drug activity and conducted a roadside drug investigation. The roadside drug investigation allegedly yielded the discovery of approximately 19.8 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

The driver of the vehicle, Jordan Decramer, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (intent to sell, class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (weight, class B Felony), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, and violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Demetrius T. Duncan, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (intent to sell, class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (weight, class B Felony), and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (class B Misdemeanor).

Another passenger in the vehicle, 28-year-old Ray A. Johnson Jr., was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (intent to sell, class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (weight, class B Felony). Decramer, Duncan, and Johnson were turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the Felony level charges. It was recommended that all three be held on $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

Decramer, Duncan, and Johnson were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Livonia Judge Margaret Linsner. The Judge did remand Decramer to the custody of the Sheriff on $8,000 cash bail or $16,000 bond. Duncan and Johnson were remanded to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

Assisting with the investigation from the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Connor Sanford, Deputy Laszlo Babocsi, and Deputy Caleb Cutting with his narcotics certified K-9 Kai.