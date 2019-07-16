GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Livonia man on felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On July 15, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged 63-year-old Russell H. Maurer with four counts of Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree (class E Felony).

It is alleged that Maurer, who is currently an inmate in the Livingston County Jail, contacted the protected party of a court issued order of protection by phone on four occasions while being incarcerated in the jail. The court issued order of protection directs Maurer to refrain from any contact with the protected party.

The charges against Maurer are felonies as he has a prior conviction for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree in 2018.

Maurer was processed on the charges by Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail and held for pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Maurer be held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Maurer was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Judge Jeanean Love. The Judge did remand Maurer to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Matthew Moran and Deputy Chad Eaton from the Patrol Division and Deputy Adam Swanson, Deputy Heather Benjamin, and Deputy Justin Hilt from the Jail Division.