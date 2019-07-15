CORNING - The Grace United Methodist Church has volunteered to provide transportation services for area seniors to Wegmans during the period the Bridge Street bridge is closed for renovations.

Alex Hamilton, city director of parks and recreation, said Grace United Methodist Church volunteers will be transporting seniors from the Corning Senior Center to Wegmans on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The ride will leave the Corning Senior Center, at 1 Park Lane, at 10 a.m. and return to the Senior Center at 11 a.m.

“I am blessed that my congregation can be of assistance to our area seniors,” said Michael Kelly, Pastor of Grace United Methodist Church.

Mayor Bill Boland agreed.

“This is a wonderful example of the community coming together to assist those in need while the Bridge Street bridge is closed for renovations,” Boland said. “A big thank you to Grace United Methodist Church for stepping forward in this caring way.”

Hamilton said the scheduled start date for these services is 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Senior Center.

“We anticipate offering this service throughout the remainder of the construction on Bridge Street Bridge,” Hamilton said. “We would also like to remind area seniors of other shopping options available to them on the Northside of Corning.”

These options include Byrne Dairy, at 207 W. Pulteney St., Black’s Auto Service, at 137 E. Pulteney St., and Tops Friendly Markets, at 360 W Pulteney St.

Space is limited to the first eight seniors that sign up for the transportation services, Hamilton said. Interested seniors should contact the Corning Senior Center at 607-962-8000 to get their name on the list.