CORNING - The winner of the Netflix glassblowing series Blown Away -- who's revealed in the tenth and final episode of the series -- will visit the Corning Museum of Glass in October for a weeklong guest residency with the museum.

That person will spend a week working with museum glassblowers in the museum’s Amphitheatre Hot Shop this fall. The winner was also granted a $60,000 prize package.

“They will be working here in the Amphitheatre starting October 14,” said Eric Meek, CMoG Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs.

The winner's weeklong residency was just one of the ways CMoG was involved in the Blown Away series, which debuted on Netflix Friday.

“They’re really open to use the resources of the museum and the skills of our team to create what they want,” said Meek of the winner’s upcoming museum residency. “The thing about having a guest artist here is it’s totally up to them; they can use the time as they want to make what they want.”

To find out who the winner is, Meek said you have to watch the show. All ten episodes are available for streaming on Netflix now.

CMoG’s involvement with the program largely consisted of personnel support, in addition to the residency. Meek served as a guest evaluator in the season finale, and six CMoG glass artists -- Helen Tegeler, Catherine Ayers, George Kennard, G Brian Juk, Tom Ryder, and Chris Rochelle -- provided assistance to the two finalists in the final episode.

Viewers have thousands of options to choose from when perusing through Netflix. Out of all those options, Meek said viewers should check out Blown Away because it showcases entirely new ways glass can be manipulated and utilized as an art form that even glass enthusiasts might not have seen before.

“They should watch the show because it really helps people understand that glass is a creative medium,” said Meek. “If you live in Corning you think you know all about glass, but watching Blown Away will help you see glass is a new light. It really shows the possibilities of this material as a sculptural medium.”

Blown Away is a glassblowing competition between 10 highly-skilled North American glass artists of varying backgrounds as they go head-to-head for the title of "Best in Blow." Over the course of 10 30-minute episodes, the contestants create a variety of pieces and go before a panel of judges, with one artist eliminated each episode until the winner emerges.