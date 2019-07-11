MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health is warning residents to take precautions against heat-related illness as the heat emerges today.

With temperatures climbing high this summer, residents are urged to take extreme care to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Populations especially at risk include young children, the elderly, and people who are already ill.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may vary, but often include:

• Heavy sweating

• Tiredness, weakness, or dizziness

• Muscle cramps

• Nausea or vomiting

• Fainting

• Fast and shallow breathing

• Fast and weak pulse

If you or someone you know experience these symptoms seek immediate relief. Help the victim to cool off by drinking cool beverages, resting in an air-conditioned environment, or taking a cool shower. If heat exhaustion is not treated it may progress to heat stroke. Seek medical attention immediately if any of the following occur:

• Symptoms are severe

• The victim has heart problems or high blood pressure

For more information, contact the Livingston County Department of Health during business hours at 243-7299, the Sheriff’s Office during non-business hours at 243-7100 or visit www.livingstoncounty.us/doh.htm.