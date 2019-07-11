DANSVILLE — On Thursday, June 27, 2019 Dansville native Lillian (Lent) Alexandris passed away in Okemos, Michigan at the age of 100.

Lillian and her husband, Alex, grew up in Dansville and were graduates of Dansville Central High School class of 1936. They were high school sweethearts and following graduation and several years of dating, they married in 1942 and were together for 74 years before Alex’s death on May 19, 2016.

After marrying, they moved to Buffalo and then Cleveland prior to returning to Dansville. After their return, Lillian and Alex worked with Alex’s Dad, Gus Alexandris, and the Pappas family in the Up-To-Date Dry Cleaners where they later became owners and ran the business for more than 40 years.

Upon retirement, they moved to The Villages in Florida where they lived for more than 20 years before moving to Okemos, Michigan to be near their daughter Mary.

With Lillian’s death, Alex and Lillian will be returned to their hometown and buried in the family site in Greenmount Cemetery.

They are survived by their daughter Mary McIntyre, their son Tom Alexandris, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.