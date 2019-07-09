DANSVILLE — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of Canisteo resident on drug related charges following a traffic stop in Dansville.

On Monday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Deputy Jerry Pilkenton stopped a vehicle on Clara Barton Street in the Village of Dansville for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cody A. Teed, 34. A records check revealed that Teed was operating the vehicle with his driving privileges suspended or revoked a total of five times and was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

The Deputy Sheriff arrested and charged Teed with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Teed was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Teed was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Judge Thomas Porter. The Judge did remand Teed to the custody of the Sheriff on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.