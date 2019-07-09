COOPERS PLAINS - A remodeled barn housing several vintage vehicles behind 25 Mill St. in Coopers Plains was destroyed in a large fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Coopers Plains-Long Acres Fire Department.

Coopers Plains-Long Acres assistant chief Art Jones said the department was called out sometime early Tuesday afternoon and found the barn completely in flames.

“Upon arrival, the barn was fully engulfed and the house was starting to catch fire; the siding was melting right off the back of the house,” said Jones. “We hit it with our large deck gun on the truck to slow it down.”

Black smoke from the fire could be seen on the horizon from several miles away.

Jones said fire crews had the blaze under control about 45 minutes after responding to the scene. The barn and the vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to officials, there were no injuries to any people or pets from the blaze, though several firefighters were treated at the scene by AMR for heat exhaustion. No one was taken to the hospital.

The Painted Post, Gang Mills, Campbell, East Campbell, and North Corning fire departments were among the departments that also responded to the scene. Police presence included the New York State Police and Steuben County Sheriffs.

The City of Corning Fire Department was on standby during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.