BATH - Rev. Eleanor Collinsworth, former pastor at the Centenary United Methodist Church, was presented a Paul Harris Award at a recent luncheon meeting of the Bath Rotary Club.

Bath Rotary Club President Carol Berry said the award is the most prestigious award given by Rotary and is based on a generous donation to Rotary International in the name of the recipient.

Harris was one of the founders of the Rotary and was very involved in the development of the organization, which grew from a single club in Chicago in 1905 into today’s global organization. The award was established in his memory.

Collinsworth, a first-time recipient, received a Paul Harris Fellow Certificate of Service, a pin, and a medallion hanging from a ribbon lanyard.

Berry said she was especially recognized for serving on the club’s Board of Directors as the New Generations Director whose primary responsibility is overseeing Rotary’s Youth Exchange program at the club level.

The Bath Rotary Club has sponsored several outbound and inbound exchange students over the years.

At the Rotary District 7120 Conference held this past May at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Pennsylvania, Collinsworth planned and led a poignant Celebration of Life Service in memory of the 35 District 7120 Rotarians who had passed away within the 2018-2019 Rotary year.

Berry said the parishioners at the local church, the residents of Bath, and the members of the Bath Rotary Club will indeed miss this dedicated lady who has left the community of Bath for a new, pastoral calling in Maine.

The Bath Rotary Club, chartered in 1923, meets at 12 p.m. every Thursday in the Empire Room of the Dormann Library. Anyone interested in joining this service organization should contact Jane Russell, President, at cateringjane@empacc.net