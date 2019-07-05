Changes coming in Barrington, Benton, and Jerusalem

With 171 votes, Jerusalem Town Board member Jamie Sisson soundly defeated incumbent Town Supervisor Patrick Killen, who claimed 52 votes in the June 25 Republican Primary in the town of Jerusalem.

In the race for two town board seats, political newcomer Stephen Castner, with 174 votes, and incumbent board member Daryl Jones, with 128 votes, claimed the top two spots in the three-way race there. Incumbent Paul Anderson claimed 102 votes.

In Benton, Jayson Hoover, with 95 votes, topped the contest for Highway Superintendent, where incumbent Jeff Mann is stepping down. Brian Champlin received 56 votes, and Douglas Marchionda Jr., 47.

In Barrington, another political newcomer, Thomas Petro III received the most votes in a three-way race for two seats on the town board. But with a two-vote margin and three absentee ballots to be counted, the winner is unclear. Incumbent Calvin Crosby has 47 votes to Steve Brigham’s 45.

The absentee ballots will be counted and certified July 2 and posted online by July 3, according to Republican Election Commissioner Amy Daines.

The primary sets the Republican Lines on the November general election. Sisson will be challenged by Democrat K. Dixon Zorovich in the general election for the Jerusalem Supervisor Seat.

Brigham and Petro have also filed Independent petitions in Barrington so their names will appear on the ballot.

Conservative Steven Vaughan has also filed a petition for the Benton Highway Superintendent post, so Hoover still faces a challenge in November.

The primary was held in June rather than September in preparation for the 2020 political calendar, when the federal primary will be held at the same time.