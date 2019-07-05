Andover celebrates the 4th

ANDOVER — While polls report that patriotism is at an all time low, the same can't be said for Andover where the red, white and blue of American pride was on vivid display Thursday.

Under a bright blue sky, the crowd was four deep lining Main Street for the parade. Kids clad in red, white and blue shorts, shirts, socks and shoes sat on the curb and scrambled for candy as flags carried by marchers, trucks floats and motorcycles drove by.

The theme of the parade was patriotism, but the parade also saluted the contributions of local individuals and groups. Members of local Lions Clubs, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, acted as the parade marshal.

Parade organizers also chose to honor the contributions of a local resident and businessman. As the Andover bagpipers passed the viewing stand, Stephen Walker, founder of Walker Metalsmiths, was pulled from the procession by Mayor David Truax who also heads up the Fourth of July Committee.

Walker, a 1975 ACS graduate who has lived in Andover for most of his life, was commended for the many contributions he has made to the community, most recently the International Day of Celtic Art Conference which brought artists from the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Scotland together in Andover to discuss their crafts.

Along with being a successful businessman, and member of the Lions Club, Walker has been part of the alumni association, the Andover Chamber of Commerce, the First Presbyterian Church and he is a member of the Swain Ski Patrol. His business currently employs 14 area residents and continues to grow each year.

Walker received the Stan Ormsby Award given in remembrance of Ormsby, who was a founding member of the Andover Fourth of July Committee and who is fondly remembered as the clown who sold balloons and toys from his cart during the parade.

The parade featured fire trucks, rescue vehicles and ambulances. Both the Andover Pride marching high school band and the Wellsville Marching Lions brought music to the event. Local churches and businesses entered floats and classic and antique vehicles rolled down the street. Congressman Tom Reed marched in the parade. Boy Scouts covered a float and the Andover Haunted House Committee also put on a show.

The parade came to an end with thunder, but not from the threatening rain cloud, the thunder came when upwards of 130 motorcycles rolled down the street as part of the Freedom Riders.

