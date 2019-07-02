Andover's 59th annual event funded only by donations

ANDOVER — Pride and patriotism keeps the Andover Fourth of July celebration going year after year.

This week's celebration will mark the 59th time volunteers have organized one of the largest events in Allegany County, the annual Andover Fourth of July celebration.

This year's event starts Wednesday and continues Thursday when a carnival and vendor market opens up on the campus of Andover Central School at 3 p.m. Wednesday. There will be inflatable games with bounce houses, slides and a rock wall for climbing, along with food and vendors. Music and entertainment will also be part of the festivities.

The Grand Parade will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday on July 4. Organizer and Andover Mayor David Truax says that the line-up will be at Certified Traffic Control on state Route 417 at 9 a.m. Those wishing to participate can drop the committee a message at andoverparade@gmail.com, call 585-808-7012, or show up early the day of the event.

"We will find a place for anyone who wants to be in the parade," he said.

This year's parade grand marshal will include more than one person. Truax said the parade is going to honor all area Lions Clubs, and clubs throughout the area are invited to march.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the Lions Club, so we thought it would be a good way of paying our respects to them by making them the grand marshal. All the clubs participating (so far Andover, Canaseraga and Wellsville) will be in the front of the parade," he said.

Truax added that each year members of the Andover Lions have helped organize the parade line-up and more. Any local Lions Club is still welcome to participate in the parade. They can call or email the above number and address or just show up.

Andover's senior citizens will also be honored as part of the parade by a Golden Ager yet to be named, Truax said.

Highlights of the parade will include performances by the Andover and the Wellsville school bands and the parade will come to an end when dozens of motorcyclists from the Freedom Riders thunder down Main Street. Freedom Riders will gather at 9 p.m. at the former Kmart Plaza in Wellsville. Call 607-382-2249 for more information.

The parade will be judged for prize purposes by a local panel of judges. The Andover Fourth of July Committee has asked Spectator Regional Editor Chris Potter, writer and columnist Kathryn Ross, and Multimedia Sales Executive Bridget Roberts to serve as judges.

The Andover Fourth of July celebration was started by volunteers. For many years it was organized by the Andover Fourth of July Committee, but in recent years only a handful of volunteers, including Truax, have kept the event going.

Truax says the event is good for Andover and shows the community's pride and patriotism.

Years ago the committee purchased a giant flag which shows off the town's patriotism when it is carried in the parade each year.

The Mayor said they have bigger plans for the 60th annual event in 2020.

"It won't be as big as the fiftieth, but the celebration will be bigger. It all depends on our funding," he said.

The parade and event is funded by donations. Truax estimates that this year's event will cost around $20,000. Fireworks alone will burn up $13,000 of that amount.

The Rev. Phil Barner, a committee member, will be collecting donations during the parade. The committee also has fundraisers during the year such as the Curly Fry sale at the Maple Festival and for the last two years Affordable Automotive has sponsored the Grease, Gears and Grooves Car Show to benefit the Andover Fourth of July.

"We always appreciate any donations that we can get," Truax said.

Donations can be made by contacting Truax at 585-808-7012 or emailing andoverparade@gmail.com to make arrangements.

