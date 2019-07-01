The Yates Community Endowment awarded $34,500 in grants to eight organizations serving Yates County residents.

The Endowment’s all-local advisory board hosted the 2019 annual meeting and grant reception for a crowd of supporters at Starkey’s Lookout in Dundee.

Since its founding in 2011, the Yates Community Endowment has raised more than $1.4 million and awarded more than $245,000 to support projects and programs in Yates County.

The 2019 grants awarded by the Endowment and several of its affiliate funds went to:

Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes: To support the LGBTQ Center Program, an existing effort that provides education and support to Yates County youth who identify as LGBTQ and their families to bolster feelings of inclusion and reduce the high rates of bullying, suicide, substance abuse, physical and emotional abuse. $2,000

Finger Lakes Museum: Outdoor Programming will include free programs that provide outdoor education training and inspire appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the Finger Lakes region. $3,000

Keuka Housing Council: Supports HOPE Center renovations to add more office space, two ADA-compliant bathrooms, two new entrances, and a community kitchen that will be connected with the Keuka Food Pantry. $7,000 (Fully funded by the McMullen Family Fund)

Our Town Rocks: The Rocks and Reads Team will partner with the Dundee School District to establish a Radiant Child Yoga study, with the goal to improve student behavior and mindfulness. $3,500

Pro Action of Steuben & Yates Inc.: For ongoing support of the Keuka Food Pantry, which serves as the county’s main food distribution center and also provides basic needs and makes referrals to additional services within Pro Action and throughout Yates County. $5,000

Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes: This program educates Yates County children in Pre-K to grade 6 on how to keep themselves safe from sexual and domestic violence. Each classroom discussion is age-appropriate and school approved. $4,000 (Fully funded by the Spring Hill Fund)

Yates Cultural and Recreational Resources Inc.: The ELEVATE Youth program will partner with the Penn Yan Central School District and sculptor Sam Castner for the IDEA Art Trail project, which will offer students knowledge of the arts and cultivate skills in construction, engineering, leadership, and communication. $5,000 (Includes $2,000 from the Robert H. Flickinger Memorial Fund and $1,500 from the Willie Taaffe Memorial Fund)

YMCA of Greater Rochester: Provides scholarships for Yates County youth to attend the Y’s Camp Cory during summer 2020. $5,000 (Includes $3,000 from the Robert H. Flickinger Memorial Fund)

For details on the Yates Community Endowment, visit www.racf.org/Yates or call Jonathan Hoose at 585-341-4363. Contributions can be made payable to Yates Community Endowment, and mailed to 500 East Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14607, or make an online donation at racf.org/SupportYates.