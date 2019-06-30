WASHINGTON – On Thursday, members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, led by Caucus Co-Chairs Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), along with Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-WVa.), announced principles to support legislation to address the country’s constantly rising prescription drug prices while boosting access to health care nationwide, increasing price transparency, and growing competition.

Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus and Senators Collins and Manchin also highlighted different pieces of bipartisan legislation representative of efforts to lower drug costs around the country, but aren’t formally endorsed by the Caucus.

“Rising drug prices affect every single state and nearly every American, regardless of party. It is our hope that the Problem Solvers prescription drug principles will help shape the legislative debate that’s taking place now. Working together, we can get legislation across the finish line that will lower out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for far too many Americans," said Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer. “Our Problem Solvers principles promote price transparency, increase competition, implement patent reform, and improve accountability through enforcement mechanisms that will help put a stop to bad actors. These steps will help lower prescription drug costs for all of our hardworking families, not just back in my district of North Jersey, but all across this great country."

“Many Americans face exorbitant costs at the pharmacy counter and deserve to know why they are paying more for their medication and be given more options for prescription drugs to ease the pain on their pocketbooks,” said Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Tom Reed. “The people we represent and care about want Washington to work together, and the Problem Solvers Caucus is proud to lead by example to push for lower drug prices for hard working people.”

“Prescription drugs are too expensive for Americans, and we must work to lower costs so that everyone has access to the life-saving medicines they need. Across this country, families and small businesses have seen dramatic increases in their out of pocket healthcare costs,” said Senator Joe Manchin (WVa.). “We simply cannot continue at the current rate. West Virginia families should never be forced to choose between putting food on the table and going to the doctor or buying life-saving medicines. Affordable healthcare is not a Republican or Democratic problem – it’s an American problem, and I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure every American can access the medication they need.”

The principles supported by the members of the Problem Solvers Caucus include, greater transparency, competition, and affordability in the U.S. prescription drug market; support for research and development of drugs that could bring prices down; and more information for consumers about how and why drug companies charge what they do for medications.

With the release of these principles, the 23 Democrats and 23 Republicans of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus agreed to support ongoing legislative efforts to address the country’s constantly rising prescription drug prices.