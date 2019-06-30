LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of 55-year-old Brian J. Currier, formerly of Dansville, on felony charges after his release from New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

It is alleged that on June 17, 2017 Brian Currier stole a 2017 Chevy Equinox from an address on Woodruff Road in the Town of Livonia. Currier was arrested later that day in the City of Rochester for driving while intoxicated (DWI) while operating the stolen vehicle. Currier was sentenced to state prison as a result of the DWI arrest.

On June 25, Currier was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny upon his release from Groveland Correctional Facility by Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Schneider.

Currier was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Currier was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Mount Morris Justice David Provo. The Judge remanded Currier to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail, due to past felony convictions.