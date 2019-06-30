The Benton Fire Department Auxiliary is organizing a new kind of fundraising event for August, and although the intent is to raise funds for the fire department, the event is really for the birds.

The birdhouse building contest and silent auction will be held Aug. 3 at the Benton Fire House.

Birdhouse builders will compete for prizes in two categories after paying a $10 entry fee: Adult (14 & up) and Child (13 & under). There is no restriction on the size of the birdhouse or the materials used.

The prizes for adult entries are: first: $150; second: $100; third: $50.

The prizes for children entries are: first: $25 pizza gift certificate; second: $20 gift card to Long’s; third: $15 gift certificate to Seneca Farms.

All birdhouses will be donated for a silent auction that will raise additional funds for the fire department.

“This is our first contest and we want to try to make it an annual event,” says Ginger Bell, president of the auxiliary.

For more information, or to enter, contact Ginger Bell at 315-536-4753.