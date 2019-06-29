Ray and Sandi Spencer of Water Street Wines & Spirits have begun a new venture aimed at their existing customer base. Combining both a market need and regional pride, and working with professional graphic designer Paulina Garces-Reid of Garces Design in Penn Yan, they have created the new line of wine glasses celebrating the Finger Lakes. Sold in a case of 12, each etched glass represents one of the 11 Finger Lakes, with the 12th one representing the whole region. This allows wine lovers to keep track of which glass is theirs at a gathering, and is another way to show your love for the FLX.

Retailing at just over $70, you can find FLX Glassware at the Spencers’ own store and at Longs’ Cards & Books, both in Penn Yan, at Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake, Crooked Lake Mercantile in Branchport, Bully Hill Vineyards in Hammondsport, Lakewood Vineyards in Watkins Glen, and Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor in Geneva.