WATKINS GLEN - Olivier Jarvis along with co-drivers T. Nunez and T. Bernhard will start on the pole for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen today.

Jarvis pushed the No. 77 Mazda DPi to a blistering time of 1:29.639, shattering the qualifying record at The Glen - last year by Colin Braun (1:32.350) and edged out Dane Cameron, who had a time of 1:29.862.

“I have to say I’m really pleased with our run,” said Jarvis. “We’ve struggled a little bit all weekend with the car balance. The team did a fantastic job overnight and this morning. The car was fantastic in qualifying when it really mattered.”

It’s the third pole of the season for Jarvis, also earning pole position at Rolex 24 at Daytona and at the Acura SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio.

“It’s always nice starting from pole, because you can dictate somewhat the start,” Jarvis said. “But I think here with such a long straight and uphill it’s going to be difficult to maintain the lead into the bus stop. The great thing about being in the front is that you can hopefully stay out of trouble. If you get back in the midfield, there’s more risk for accidents.”

Despite the three poles this season, Jarvis hasn’t found the podium yet. He finished second at Mid-Ohio and 11th at Daytona.

“We’re getting there,” said Jarvis. “We’re going to win a race, it’s coming. I hope we can do it (today).”

Gabriel Aubry qualified first in the LMP2 class with a time of 1:31.735 for his first pole in the WeatherTech Championship in the No. 51 ORECA LMP2.

“I’m really happy,” said Aubry. “The lap wasn’t perfect, but the track is so amazing. It’s my first time at Watkins Glen, and it feels like you’re back in go-kart. It’s a lot of fun to drive.”

Antonio Garcia in the Chevrolet Corvette C7.R qualified first in the GTLM class in 1:40.799, edging out Richard Westbrook (1:41.116) for his first pole of the season.

“You always have to be careful with Richard (Westbrook) because he is always very, very fast,” said Garica. “Kyle (Millay, No. 3 Corvette race engineer) did a really good job of telling me what Richard was doing and that gave me an opportunity to cool down so I could go again. So I had more to give, as I showed on the last lap. I am happy for Corvette and Chevrolet. And finally we have something which is good for (today's race) and we can turn it around and start winning races.”

Garcia qualified first after losing an engine in the first practice of the weekend.

“The No. 4 car did a fantastic job of doing all the work that is supposed to be divided between both cars,” said Garcia. “All the work they've done we put in our car and everything seems to be working as you saw. It is always a team effort and I'm very happy with how the car behaved today and I hope this is a good start for tomorrow."

Trent Hindman, along with co-drivers Justin Marks and Mario Farnbacher in the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 qualified first in the GTD class with a time of 1:44.978 to win his second pole of the season, with the other coming at Sebring. The pole comes after Hindman qualified third, but finished 11th the previous race at Belle Isle.

“It was no secret that Detroit was obviously tough for the Meyer Shank Racing Team as a whole, so lots of work -- prep work mainly -- had to be done to these cars heading into this event, without a whole lot of time. To come here and pay Meyer Shank Racing Team back for their efforts after Detroit feels really good.”

Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen will begin today at 9:45 a.m.