A summer high school choral music camp will be held from July 21-27 at the Mansfield University Choral Academy, 31 S. Academy St. Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Campers will enjoy a different activity each evening, including games and ice cream, a show at the Planetarium, a campfire and a counselor recital and talent night. The students and counselors will live on campus in double rooms in the new suite-style residence halls and eat in the campus dining room.



For students who decide to live in a dormitory during the camp, the fee is $495, including instruction, activities, all meals and lodging. For students who want to commute rather than stay on campus, the fee is $395 and includes everything except lodging. A $75 nonrefundable deposit is required when registering with the balance due by July 12.



To register, visit ssl.mansfield.edu/cll/voice-academy.cfm.