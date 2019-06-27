Senators secure $7.9M for SUNY venture

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that $7,999,226 in federal funds for the Research Foundation for The State University of New York System (SUNY).

The funding will be used to create the SUNY New York College Apprenticeship Network (NYCAN), a pre-apprenticeship and on-the-job training program in advanced manufacturing. NYCAN will prioritize services for unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers, with a focus on veterans, women, communities of color, and historically underrepresented populations in advanced manufacturing. These federal funds are administered through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Scaling Apprenticeship Through Sector-Based Strategies program. Senator Gillibrand previously wrote to the Department of Labor in March to support SUNY’s application for this funding.

“This $8 million federal investment is great news for the 30 SUNY community colleges throughout New York State. With these crucial funds, the SUNY system will be able to rev up its new apprenticeship program and help New York students throughout the state get on-the-job training and more importantly, good-paying jobs,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m proud of the role I played in securing this funding that will ensure New York’s future workforce is as prepared and educated as possible and will always fight for investments that boost opportunities for stable employment.”

“This funding is an important investment in New York’s workforce, helping our SUNY system better connect hardworking New Yorkers to good paying jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector. The pre-apprenticeship programs will especially benefit people that are underrepresented in this field — such as women and people of color,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Pre-apprenticeship and work-based learning programs create pathways to the workforce through hands-on experience and on-the-job training. This helps ensure that New Yorkers have the skills to compete for the jobs of today and tomorrow and helps bring local development to our communities. I was proud to fight on behalf of SUNY for this funding and will continue to work in the Senate for the resources our communities need to succeed.”

“An educated and highly skilled workforce is among the best investments in growing New York’s economy and SUNY is proud to be leading by example to train the next generation of apprentices,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson. “We are grateful to Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for their leadership in securing the funding needed to provide real-life work experiences for students to achieve meaningful careers.”

NYCAN will help unemployed New Yorkers attain the basic technical and math skills needed to succeed in advanced manufacturing. The 3,200 job opportunities created by NYCAN’s development of registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship positions will incorporate cutting-edge training that merges on-line instruction with hands-on experience and targets key sub-sectors that are growing the fastest across New York. This initiative’s emphasis on connecting unemployed and underrepresented populations with pre-apprenticeship and work-based learning support will provide more New Yorkers with pathways to good-paying jobs, meeting the needs of advanced manufacturing companies and strengthening the state’s economy.