Canaseraga, architectural company plan meeting on state mandate

CANASERAGA — The mandatory every three-year New York State Building Condition Survey of public schools may become a less intrusive event in the lives of school administrators and state education department officials.

Canaseraga Central Superintendent Chad Groff told district board of education members last Thursday that a small team from LaBella Associates, a architectural and engineering firm, will meet with him to discuss a state plan that would reduce the number of in-depth examinations of virtually every corner of every public school in New York state.

The thorough surveys have become facts of life for school administrators as part of a state Education Department Plan to assure the safety and security of public schools.

Many school administrators use the survey results as guides for the development of capital improvement projects to assure state requirements are met, Groff said.

The examinations of those compulsory projects strain limited teams of state inspectors with tens of thousands of pages of architectural drawings for thousands of projects across the state, officials said. School administrators and limited available architects and engineers struggle to provide state inspectors the reams of architectural drawings necessary to explain details of projects that impact virtually public school in the state.

Groff told Canaseraga Central board members that some architects and public school administrators have discussed plans that would stagger scheduled state inspections so all necessary follow-up will be spread over more time.

The Canaseraga Central superintendent also said he is thinking about a plan for more safety and security at the Canaseraga Central main entrance. That plan would require visitors to walk through at least two sets of locked doors to enter the school.

Those alterations might require wholesale harm or at least alteration of a mural that has become an in-house milestone inside the school entrance.

Groff said his meeting with the architects is tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday.

In other matters, board members named Andrew Gajdos as advisor for the Canaseraga Central chapter of the National Honor Society.