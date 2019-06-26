DANSVILLE — The results are in as primary voters went to the polls Tuesday.

All the races in Dansville were Republican contests.

For supervisor, candidates seeking a two-year term, Michael Willis finished with 124 votes, while Thomas B. Hager had 85.

For Town Council, a four-year term, vote for two, Eugene Jackson finished on top with 155 votes and Robert Mahany was the other winner, with 115 votes. Thomas M. Briggs had 107 votes.

In the superintendent of highways race, two-year term, Toby L. Jamison defeated Ray W. Acomb, 134-82.

At the Dansville Central School District, the proposed capital project passed by a vote of 415-176. The $8.225 million capital improvement project proposal calls for new physical education, athletic and recreational facilities behind the school campus.

The new facilities would primarily be used as soccer, football, track and field and tennis during the school day for physical education, as well as for after school sports games and practice. The project would also include new gated access roads for the sports complex as well as new playground equipment for the primary and elementary schools.

In addition to the sports complex, the new playground would be handicapped accessible and would include sensory equipment for autistic children. The district is also proposing new Family And Consumer Science (FACS) rooms for the high school; plus new air conditioning for the Primary and EBH buildings.

Out of the $8.225 million cost, the state would fund $6.225 million, with the district chipping in $2 million from its reserves, resulting in no additional cost to the taxpayer. Some costs are not state-aidable, including the concession stand, scoreboard and seating for the sports complex. For those items, the district is hoping to find sponsors.

Wayland

The top two vote-getters in a Republican Primary for the Town Council were Kerry D. Pebbles, who received 56 votes, and Robert Reigelsperger, who picked up 43. Laurie Recktenwald-Fogle tallied 25 votes. The board positions are four-year terms, with Pebbles and Reigelsperger advancing to the general election.

57th Senate District

Curt Crandall, the Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman, squared off with Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello for the Republican nomination in the 57th Senate District.

Crandall dominated in Allegany County, taking about 80 percent of the vote, 1,858-483.

However, the script was flipped in Borrello’s home county in Chautauqua. Borrello netted a decisive 4,502 votes in the more populous county (91.57 percent), with Crandall taking 400 votes (8.13 percent).

Borrello also carried Livingston County, the southern half of which is in the 57th District. Borrello won the Livingston County vote, 942 to 693, or 57.26 percent to 42.13 percent.

Cattaraugus County also went Borrello's way, albeit by a closer margin. Borrello took 53.83 percent of the vote (1,526 votes), while Crandall netted 45.71 percent (1,296).

The preliminary numbers ended in Borrello's favor, 7,453 to 4,247.

Borrello, who is also the endorsed Conservative and Independence Party candidate, will be on the ballot in November’s general election to succeed the recently retired Senator Cathy Young. Borrello thanked his supporters, and all Republican voters, for their turnout in the primary and pledges to work on everyone’s behalf to fight for the tax relief and smart economic policies our region deserve.

“I’d like to thank all my supporters for turning out and voting for me in the primary for State Senate,” Borrello said. “Because of you, I will be on the ballot in November and I’m so grateful for all your efforts on my behalf.

“I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge everyone who voted in this primary, even if it wasn’t for me. Your showing up to take part in this election is a sign of just how strong and passionate the Republican Party is right now,” he added. “It’s time now to unite the Republican Party in the region and join together with everyone in the 57th Senate District who recognizes that we must stand up for our shared values and beliefs to push back against the radical agenda in Albany.“

Livingston County judge

With two judge seats available in Livingston County, Jennifer Noto and Kevin Van Allen led the way in the Republican primary as well as the Conservative primary. Meanwhile, Margaret Graf Linsner won the Independence Party primary. Noto and Van Allen were just one vote apart in unofficial results Tuesday night. Justin Hill trailed Noto by eight votes. All three were vote for two races.