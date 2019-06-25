BATH — A Bath man now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to crimes related to the overdose death of another Bath man.

On June 21, 2019, Justin J. Snyder, 30, formerly of Roosevelt Avenue in the Town of Bath, plead guilty on charges of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class-D felony and criminally negligent homicide, a class-E felony, in Steuben County Court.

The arrest is the result of a lengthy Bath Police investigation into the Sept. 6, 2018 overdose death of a 30-year-old male, who was a combat wounded, Purple Heart veteran living in the Village of Bath.

Snyder will be sentenced in Steuben County Court on Aug. 20, 2019.