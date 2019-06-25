Nunda woman charged with felony grand larceny

NUNDA/GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Nunda resident on felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On June 20, Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Moran arrested and charged Tammi J. Dietz, 26, with felony grand larceny in the fourth degree and three counts of petit larceny.

It is alleged that Dietz stole a relative’s credit card and used the credit card to purchase almost $400 worth of items from various stores in Geneseo.

Dietz was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Dietz be held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

Dietz was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Michael Torregiano. The Judge did remand Dietz to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.