Chase ends with deployment of taser

AVON — A Springwater man was tased and arrested by Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies after a foot pursuit following a traffic stop on Interstate 390, Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Tuesday.

On June 20, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle coming off of Interstate 390 at Exit 9 for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Stephen R. Schroeder. A records check revealed that Schroeder’s driver’s license was suspended two times. While the Deputy Sheriff was attempting to take Schroeder into custody for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Schroeder became aggressive and fled from the Deputy Sheriff on foot.

Schroeder was taken into custody after a foot pursuit that concluded with taser deployment.

Further investigation revealed that Schroeder was allegedly in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, clonazepam pills, and marijuana.

Schroeder was arrested and charged with third-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, three counts of seventh-degree criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Schroeder was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Schroeder was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Judge Jeannie Michalski. The Judge did remand Schroeder to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

Assisting with the incident was Sergeant Joseph Zambito, Deputy Michael Phillips, Deputy Caleb Cutting, Deputy Bryan Mann, and Officer Travis McFadden from the Avon Police Department.