Tournaments, games, dinners and more highlight annual event

BOLIVAR — The 20th annual Pioneer Oil Days got started Sunday and runs through the end of the week with events scheduled daily and the big celebration slated for Saturday.

This annual event features tractor pulls, community meals, sing-a-longs and musical entertainment, free movies, a euchre tournament, spaghetti dinner, scavenger hunt, strawberry festival and more.

The festivities got underway Sunday with the fifth annual Genesee Valley Antique Tractor Pull where more than 350 participated in the day-long event.

Tonight there is a Community Picnic at 6 p.m. in Shaner Field followed by a kid's tractor pull.

Wednesday there is a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.

Thursday a Scavenger Hunt starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary's parish hall and a Strawberry Festival takes place at the Richburg-Wirt Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. At 9 p.m. the new 'Dumbo' movie will be shown in the Bolivar Library parking Lot. Bring your own chairs and snacks.

To be inducted into the Oil Man's Wall of Fame Friday at the Pioneer Oil Museum are:

Raymond B. Moore (1883-1945) a Bolivar resident who was involved with the Moore Producing Company and the New York Oil Company, as well as operated the R.B. Moore Oil Well Supply Store and helped organize the Allegany Refiners Inc.

Melford "Coon" Taylor (1914-1993), a former resident of Alma, was a self-employed oil producer but also worked with empire Gas Company, Bradley Producing Company and retired from the Otis Eastern company.

Thomas Crowley (1928-2014), a Bolivar resident, was involved in the oil industry in New York, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Texas. Locally he was the owner of the Crowley Oil company.

Grant Wisel (1920-1998) a resident of Shinglehouse, Pa., worked as a construction foreman for the Messer Oil Company for 44 years, after serving in the Army during World War II.

While the induction ceremony is open to the public, the Wine and Cheese Tasting Event afterwards is by ticket only.

Saturday the big parade starts at 10 a.m. with a Summer Cruise Car Show immediately afterwards. There will be a Duck Race at noon at the Main Street Bridge and a chicken barbecue at noon at the fire hall. Food and entertainment vendors will be on Main Street. During Saturday's celebration there are events for alumni scheduled.

Sunday the celebration culminates with a graduation ceremony at Bolivar-Richburg Central School at 2 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events or to participate in any of the events go to pioneeroildays.com