WELLSVILLE — It was a mouth-watering Board of Trustees meeting Monday night as the Wellsville Village Board approved several upcoming fundraisers for the Wellsville Fire Department.

The first is a new endeavor coming up Saturday, July 20, during Balloon Rally festivities. The Fire Department will host a chicken-only barbecue.

The board also approved a pork and freezer raffle that will be drawn sometime in September.

Finally, the board approved the fall BBQ for Oct. 27. In other Fire Department business, Jared Hamer’s appointment to the Dyke Street Engine Company was approved.

The Board also gave its blessing to the new contract between the village, the Police Department and the Wellsville Central School District to provide a School Resource Officer. The contract is essentially identical as the previous one, with a slight increase in cost. Future agreements may be for multiple years rather than a year-by-year basis.

“Our hope is that after they settle the next contract, that we will lock everything in for three years so we don’t have to do this on a yearly basis,” said Police Chief Tim O’Grady.

The board approved moving its board meetings from the Library to the Municipal Building moving forward. Residents with an accessibility issue can contact the village office.

The board approved the annual Balloon Rally Fireworks display.

The board approved its mutual aid agreement.

The board scheduled a public hearing for July 8 at 5:45 p.m. for public comment on its plan to submit a grant application for the wastewater treatment plant.