PRATTSBURGH — Two deck panels of a historic bridge were set up in place Friday as Steuben County Public Works crews continue replacement work on the 30-foot long Lyons Hollow Road Bridge in the Town of Prattsburgh. The panels lengthened the former bridge by 20 feet.

The 10-year-old panels were retrieved from the historic Tappan Zee Bridge, the longest bridge in New York State, and spanning the Hudson River from Grand-View-on-Hudson to Tarrytown. Built in 1952, the aging bridge was demolished in 2017.

County Engineer Steve Catherman said the panels will be placed on stub concrete abutments, with concrete back walls and wing walls. The new abutments will be set behind the existing abutments and protected with heavy stone fill.

New galvanized bridge and approach guide railing will complete the project, he said.

The project is coordinated through the NYS Thruway Authority at a savings to Steuben County of roughly $55,000.

County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti said the panels the county will build two more bridges with Tappan Zee panels for a total savings of $165,000 on the three bridges.

“The State of New York’s foresight in making these panels available at no charge afforded a good opportunity for rural counties in upstate New York to save some money,” Spagnoletti said. “Steve Catherman was instrumental in working with the state to make this program possible.”