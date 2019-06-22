The Penn Yan Youth Baseball and Softball League celebrated its closing day Saturday as another season of pitches, hits, and plays in the field came to an official end. League President Keith Prather was effusive in his assessment of the season.

“What a fantastic day for baseball and softball this Saturday,” he said. “All teams were in action as we wrapped up our season. “Closing ceremonies went smoothly and it was great to see the ballpark alive with players from 4 to 12 years of age chasing down fly balls, smacking the ball around the park, and running the bases.”

Prather considers the season a success despite obstacles faced this spring.

“The 2019 Penn Yan Youth Baseball and Softball season was huge success despite our battles with the unpredictable weather,” he said. “We are proud of our 150-plus participants and numerous coaches and volunteers who developed and improved their baseball and softball skills throughout the year. Great improvement was seen at all levels of play. I am also proud of the good sportsmanship instilled by the coaches and exhibited by our players on the diamond.”

The league now turns its focus to All-Star competition.

“We look forward to the All-Star portion of our season which will see our 9-10 and 11-12 groups represent Penn Yan in various locations,” Prather explained. “We encourage everyone to come support the 11-12 group when they host the Keuka Classic Baseball Tournament June 28-30 at the Elm Street Baseball Complex.