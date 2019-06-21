Former Steuben Trust VP, loan officer to fill role

BATH — A Hornell native with a solid background in finance has been named Steuben County Deputy Manager.

Christopher Brewer was appointed recently appointed by county Manager Jack Wheeler, with the strong endorsement of county Legislature Chairman Joe Hauryski, and the county Legislature’s Administration Committee.

“Chris comes to us with a solid background in finance and his experience will help to strengthen county operations, including economic development,” Hauryski said. “It’s a big job and Chris will be a key element.”

A 2003 graduate of SUNY Brockport, Brewer most recently served the community as Steuben Trust Company Vice-President and Commercial Loan Officer, setting in motion millions of dollars in commercial loans in Hornell, Bath, Canisteo and Dansville.

Brewer also chairs the Regional Economic Development Energy Corporation and has worked closely with the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA).

“I am looking forward to working with all departments heads, including (county Finance Commissioner) Pat Donnelly, and I’ve worked for some time with (SCIDA Executive Director) Jamie Johnson,” Brewer said. “They both are invaluable to the county and this will be a team effort.

“I would like to assist all our partner agencies continue to attract employees and companies within the county and to further strengthen all associated economies.”

Recently appointed to the St. Ann’s Academy board of directors, Brewer has two young sons.

“Chris is already a strong leader in our community, and I’m very excited he’s chosen to bring his skills to Steuben County government,” said Wheeler. “We have a lot to accomplish and I look forward to working with him on all of our important efforts.”