GROVELAND — A Steuben County man is facing numerous felony charges, including a Leandra’s Law violation, following a traffic stop.

On June 17, Livingston County Deputy Matthew Thomas was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on West Lake Road in the Town of Groveland for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Casey R. Barrett, 27, of Wayland. The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Barrett was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Barrett was taken into custody for DWI.

A records check revealed that Barrett had a previous DWI related conviction in 2015 and that his driver’s license had been suspended a total of six times. Barrett was also allegedly operating the vehicle with an open container of alcohol and had a five-month-old child in the rear seat, who was not buckled into a child restraint seat properly.

Further, Barrett had active warrants out of the Town of Avon Court and the Town of Lima Court for second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Barrett was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy Korey Gillen of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer test revealed that Barrett had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .12%.

Sheriff’s Deputies remained on scene with the infant until a responsible family member could take custody of the child.

Barrett was arrested and charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated, felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Leandra’s Law), first-degree felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Consuming Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Restrain a Passenger Under the Age of 4 Years Old.

Barrett was then turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Barrett be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Barrett was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Jeannie Michalski. The Judge did remand Barrett to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Barrett was also arraigned on the active warrants while at LC-CAP before Judge Michalski. The Judge also remanded Barrett to the custody of the Sheriff on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond for each of the warrants.

Deputy Connor Sanford and Deputy Michael Miller assisted on scene.