MOUNT MORRIS — Adults in Livingston County are spending less time in the hospital and access to a supermarket or large grocery store among the low-income population has improved. These are just a few findings from the New York State Department of Health's Prevention Agenda Dashboard, which measures progress on 96 health outcome indicators, including reductions in health disparities.

While Livingston County scores well in many areas, there are several areas which are considered areas for improvement. For example, the ratio of Black non-Hispanics to White non-Hispanics regarding premature deaths worsened according to the New York State Department of Health's Prevention Agenda Dashboard.

The New York State Prevention Agenda is the blueprint for state and local action to improve the health of New Yorkers in five priority areas: preventing chronic diseases; promoting a safe and healthy environment; promoting healthy women, infants and children; promoting mental health and preventing substance abuse; and preventing sexually-transmitted diseases, health care associated infections and vaccine-preventable diseases.

The agenda also strives to improve the poorer health outcomes based on racial, ethnic, disability, socioeconomic and other factors, known as health disparities. The Livingston County Department of Health, UR Medicine│Noyes Health and other community agencies and organizations utilize the Prevention Agenda to identify health priorities, and develop and implement health improvement plans to address them.

The Livingston County Department of Health collaborates with many community partners to improve the health of the county through initiatives such as Be Well in Livingston and the Mobile Crisis Response Program. Visit www.livingstoncounty.us/doh.htm for more information on the Prevention Agenda Dashboard and the community health improvement plan.

For more information on local initiatives and/or joining a committee, visit the Genesee Valley Health Partnership at www.gvhp.org