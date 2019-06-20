DANSVILLE — The Dansville Summer Concert Series of 2019 kicked off on Monday at the Williams Park gazebo, at the corner of Washington and Red Jacket Street. These concerts are free of admission and fun for the whole family.

All concerts through the end of July will begin at 7 p.m. In August, concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, all concerts will take place on a Monday.

The first band to kick off the summer on Monday was traditional American music group Kelly’s Old Timers on June 17.

Playing some good old mountain music is The Judy Chops coming up on June 24.

The week following, Paulson & Baker play some folk/light pop music on July 1.

On July 8, Groveland Station takes the stage with their high energy, electric fiddle boogie stylings.

Next on the list, Hot Sweets will perform a mix of rock and pop for audiences on July 15.

Swing Set will follow on July 22 with, very name-fitting, swing-era music.

The month of July is capped off on the 29th with a doubleheader. Singer-songwriter Alyssa Lynn Little will perform right before The G.P.S. Band.

Setting the stage for the month of August is the acoustic stylings of The Steve West Trio on the 5. On Aug. 12, audiences will enjoy a bit of blues performed by The Sunny Paul Blues Conection.

Latin and world rock performers, Grupo Pagan will perform on Aug. 19. Ending the summer concert series will be the Irish music stylings of The Dady Brothers on Aug. 26.

In case of rain these concerts may be moved to the fireman’s pavilion in Babcock Park, off of Morey Avenue. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended, and food and beverages are encouraged.

Sponsors of this event are Jon and Lina Shay, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, the Dansville Are Chamber of Commerce, the Lioness Club, the Women’s Civic Club, Scovill’s Grill/Brae Burn, Genesee Community College, Varsity Park Homes, Dansville Dental Professionals, A Smile by Design, Bob and Betty Minemier, Gretchen and Lowell George, Scott and Tamara Kenney, the Town of North Dansville, Barry Haywood, and the Village of Dansville.

The organizers of the event thank all of their sponsors for their support.