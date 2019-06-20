Hoag receives 12 months in prison, ordered to sell The Bone Yard

ROCHESTER — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Thursday that Kenneth Hoag, 57, of Dansville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to serve 12 months in prison.

Hoag was convicted of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

In addition to the 12-month prison sentence, Hoag was also ordered sell the property known as The Bone Yard in Dansville, which Hoag used and maintained for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. Proceeds of the sale of the property totaling $108,438.78 was forfeited to the Government.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn M. Hartford Grace M. Carducci, who handled the case, stated that on April 7, 2017, the defendant sold methamphetamine to an individual at The Bone Yard, located on State Highway 36 in Dansville. Additionally, on April 21, 2017, Hoag possessed in his tool chest a quantity of methamphetamine.

Hoag is one of seven defendants charged and convicted in this case.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Thomas Dougherty; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eric Laughton.