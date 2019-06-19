GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Mount Morris residents on felony burglary charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Investigators allege Jason M. Scott, 39, and a 16-year-old female forced entry into the clubhouse at the Sonyea Golf Course and stole approximately $200 in cash on May 7.

On June 13, Scott, who later had been incarcerated on a parole violation, was arrested and charged with felony third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Scott was processed by Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail and held for pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was advised that Scott should be held without the chance of bail per the NYS Criminal Procedure Law due to having multiple prior felony convictions.

Scott was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Livonia Justice Robert Lemen. The Judge remanded Scott to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail.

The 16-year-old female, whose name is being withheld due to her age, was charged as an adolescent offender under New York State’s “raise the age” legislation enacted last year and will answer to the charges in Livingston County Youth Part Court instead of a criminal court of law.

The investigation and arrests were handled by Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Schneider of the Criminal Investigations Division.