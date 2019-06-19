V & B faces $800 fine for each day project not completed after July 1

ARKPORT — The Arkport Village Board voted Tuesday night to fine contractor V & B Underground Utilities $800 a day, starting July 1, if the contractor has not completed the current stage of the $3.1 million overhaul of the village’s water system.

Officials said there is zero chance that this stage of the project, which has been stalled by numerous water line breaks and other delays, will be finished by that time, and they are prepared to move forward with this action.

The contract change approved by trustees Tuesday night increases the fine to $1,200 per day for each day the project remains uncompleted after Aug. 15, 2019, which would represent the enforcement of the original “Liquid Damage Contract” terms.

The village board could attempt to enforce the $1,200 fine earlier, but officials decided to purse the option that they believe will keep the work moving forward, however slowly, while covering the expenses of having an engineer on site each day work is being done, officials said.

“To have an inspector on site is going to roughly cost the project $800 a day to keep the project going,” Deputy Mayor Jon Hedges said. “The way the contract reads now, as of June 21, if the project is not completed, we can start fining the company $1,200 a day.”

In February 2018, the village board voted unanimously to award a $1,472,263 contract to V & B Underground Utilities of Webster, N.Y. to replace the badly deteriorated and break-plagued water lines. Original estimates were for approximately 120 days of work.

"I don’t think anyone is pleased with how long it has taken,” Hedges said last month. “We do apologize to the residents. This project was supposed to be done (sooner) and it has taken a whole lot longer than we ever hoped for.”