GENESEO — State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan is hosting a Small Business Summit Tuesday, June 25 at SUNY Geneseo’s Tower Room in Doty Hall, Geneseo, NY 14454.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program will start promptly at 8:30, running through 9:30. This event will focus on customer service.

“Guiding and growing any business in today's economy can be difficult with seemingly few resources dedicated to helping you,” Gallivan said. “With that challenge in mind, I am teaming up with the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center for a small business summit, and I invite you to attend!”

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan will present “What is being done for small business in Albany?”

Senator Gallivan was first elected to the Senate in 2010, representing all or parts of Erie, Wyoming, Livingston and Monroe Counties. He is a small business owner and has pushed to eliminate onerous and outdated regulations on private businesses.

Frank Swiatek will present “Are You Generating Enough Leads to Hit Your Sales Goals?”

Frank was a performance consultant for 15 years at Verizon Wireless at a time when the company went from $192 million to $62 billion in sales. He was on the inside and observed, learned, taught and coached the mindset, skills and behaviors, which created that type of staggering growth. He will help you avoid the "feast or famine" sales syndrome that is familiar to too many business owners and salespeople. This up and down sales roller coaster puts your business in jeopardy and is the leading cause of business deaths. Attend this summit and learn tested and proven strategies for generating leads that you can implement in your business.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot for Senator Patrick M. Gallivan's Small Business Summit today by calling our District Office at (716) 656-8544. Additional details will be available at gallivan.nysenate.gov