BATH — The Bath VA Medical Center is currently hiring Registered Nurses (RNs). There's now no need to go through USA Jobs. You can apply directly to the Bath VA Medical Center’s Human Resources (HR) department.

VA provides a generous benefits package that includes a competitive salary; excellent health care insurance and retirement benefits; generous vacation and sick leave; continuing education opportunities; as well as help with education debt reduction. You may be eligible for up to a $5,000 sign up bonus if you are new to VA and interested in working in Acute Care or the Community Living Center.

You can fill out an application and submit a copy of your resume, licensure and transcripts to Bath VA’s Human Resource department in Building 41, first floor; or email johnny.ballam@va.gov or fax to (607) 664-4930. The Bath VA can also arrange for you to meet the nursing team and tour the nursing areas.

Join the Bath VA’s nursing team and start a meaningful career caring for the men and women who served or who are currently serving our country.