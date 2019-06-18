Hall of Famer featured at Golf with an Impact Tournament

WELLSVILLE — Monday marked the Sixth Annual Allegany County United Way Golf with an Impact Tournament, and Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas did just that — make an impact.

The presence of the Hall of Fame running back drew a record turnout, and Thomas even impacted a few scorecards. Buffalo’s all-time leading rusher on the turf isn’t too bad on the putting greens, either. Thomas joined each team for a shot on the 18th hole of the best ball tournament, knocking in a few birdies and pars.

Thomas was right at home at the Wellsville Country Club, relishing the small-town environment.

“I grew up in little towns like this right outside of Houston,” Thomas said. “Then I went to Oklahoma State and the town of Stillwater was 30,000 folks, and 20,000 of them went to the school. I love little towns like this. It gives me an opportunity to come somewhere I’ve never been before. You see all the Bills fans here. It’s great. I’m glad I got the invite.”

Thomas helped the United Way draw 22 foursomes to the tournament, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser each year.

“The United Way is a great cause, absolutely,” Thomas said. “Usually when I do things like this it’s for United Way, the Salvation Army or whatever. It makes it good to come and be around the people who are really out there supporting these great causes. I’m glad everybody came out here today.”

The Allegany County United Way has four focus areas of community impact — income, education, health and critical needs, such as access to food, housing interpreter services, emergency services and other basic supplies.

The United Way relies on the generosity of local donors, at the individual and corporate level, to keep its programs strong in the community. Monday’s Golf with an Impact Tournament provided a big boost to those efforts, kicking off the fundraising season with a bang.

“We had a great turnout. Thurman has been great and it seems like everyone is having a great time,” said Allegany County United Way Program Manager Mandi Joyce Phelps. “This is great to have a big event kick off our fundraising for 2020. This is our first big event of the year.”

Thomas put the putter to good use, sinking several shots, just missing a few others while chatting up each new set of golfers. The teams came from near and far, with foursomes from Olean, Houghton College and beyond hitting the links at the Wellsville Country Club.

Thomas was in midseason form, having just played at the Jim Kelly’s Charity Golf Classic at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia earlier this month. That annual event brings together many of the biggest names in Bills history. Some of them, like Thomas, still live in the Buffalo area.

“It’s always a wild time, oh my God. When you have anywhere between 120 and 140 foursomes, it makes for a long day,” Thomas said. “You’ve got the music playing and everybody eating and drinking. You’re seeing guys you haven’t seen in 10 or 15 years. Most of the guys that we played with in that era with Jim always come back. It’s always a good time to talk to Bruce (Smith), Cornelius (Bennett), Darryl (Talley) and all those guys.”

“Those guys” elevated Buffalo Bills football to new heights in Western New York. That legacy lives on, even a few hours from Orchard Park.

“The Bills fans are still very strong in this area,” Thomas said. “It’s good. Pretty much anywhere within two hours outside of Buffalo, it’s the same way with a lot of other Bills fans.”

For more information on the United Way, visit http://www.acuw.com

More photos and Thurman’s thoughts on the 2019 Buffalo Bills will appear in The Spectator later this week.

For more photos from the tournament, visit https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/photogallery/NE/20190617/NEWS/617009997/PH/1