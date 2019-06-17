GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty has announced the successful completion of Field Training Officer School for the following Deputies who attended the training held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 6.

Deputy Connor Sanford, Deputy Jason Butterbrodt, Deputy Matthew Thomas, Deputy Ken Hall, Deputy Justin Hilt, Deputy Kyler Stone, Deputy Adam Swanson.

The school was held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office from June 6 through June 9, and consisted of several hours of classroom training and student led presentations. This training certifies deputies to conduct on the job training for new deputies. The class covers several topics including adult learning, peer mentoring and basic supervision.

The course was instructed by Livingston County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Slocum, Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Orman, Sheriff’s Corporal Josh Daly and Deputy Michael Miller. The course was held in cooperation with the Rural Police Training Academy at Genesee Community College and was attended by members of four other agencies in addition to the LCSO.

Sheriff Dougherty would like to congratulate the participants on successfully completing this challenging course and states “These deputies were chosen because they exemplify what the Sheriff’s Office wants to see in our new members. I am confident they will impress upon new members their positive attitudes, strong work ethic and knowledge.”