City's Public Safety arm details tasks before it

HORNELL — Measured one task at a time, the City of Hornell's Public Safety Departments are said to be doing well, as department heads all expressed measures of progress during an update given at a meeting of the Board of Public Safety on Thursday.

At the Fire Department, Chief Frank Brzozowski said they are getting more complaints about nuisance fires than in years past. Earlier this spring, the department published a list of best practices for recreational fires. But, the public is lagging behind in putting them into practice.

Complaints most often come from the elderly, or those with children experiencing breathing problems.

According to the chief, fires must be contained to an enclosed pit no more than two feet in diameter, and the fire may not be higher than two feet.

Even if the rules are followed, if smoke bothers someone at an adjacent property, it has to be put out.

"Most people have been cooperative and congenial, but just weren't savvy to the information," Brzozowski said.

The department will continue to educate the public where necessary.

Additionally, an ambulance recently received a new engine, a more cost effective fix than purchasing a new $100,000 ambulance.

"We've nearly got the entire fleet back up to snuff," the chief relayed to the board.

Police Chief Ted Murray told the board that criminal arrests in May were double the average monthly rate.

"Most are drug crimes, and the majority of those are meth related," he said.

The report comes on the heels of two men being arrested for possession of Meth on Wednesday morning in the city.

The Chief expressed displeasure that those arrested were not spending an adequate time in jail or treatment to deter further bad behavior, but speculated that the added vigilance was beginning to drive drug users from the city.

Police continue to investigate several open drug crimes, and have two warrants pending for subjects.

Recent hire, Officer Ian Hamilton, is now in field training, and Officer Tim Thurston is enrolled in the Police Academy at Alfred State College.

In the Codes Office, Bud Burdett struck an optimistic chord, hoping that more properties will see improvements shortly. With the aid of a state grant, the city was able to reduce the number of uncared for, foreclosed "zombie" houses from 38 to seven.

The upcoming Steuben County Property Tax Auction, set for July 8, may present an opportunity to knock a few more off the zombie property list.

The department is also catching up on mowing enforcement.

Mayor Buckley warned residents not to mow their grass into city streets.

"It's illegal and clogs DIs (drainage intakes)," he said.

In other news:

The Board approved claims in the amount of $309,584.32.

A street closure for a block party to be held on July 4 on Oak Street was approved by the board.